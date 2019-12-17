High school robotics competition held in New Carlisle

In New Carlisle Tuesday, the New Prairie United School Corporation hosted a high school robotics competition.

Thirteen different teams competed with robots they built in their classes or in a school club.

The object for the bread box-sized robot is basically two teams working together to build a building.

For some, it was their first step of building robots. For others, it was meant to help make a career for them in robotics.

"This is pretty intense stuff," robotics engineering teacher Frank Hobart said. "… They're learning coding skills, they're learning building skills, they're learning teamwork skills, presentations – skills that the workforce now is looking for in its candidates."

Some of the students in the competition are also receiving college credit.

