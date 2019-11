We are under a HIGH WIND WARNING until 9pm Wednesday.

TODAY:

Rain and thunderstorms before 11am. Temperatures falling into the 30s by dinnertime. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

TONIGHT:

Lows near the freezing point. Some black ice developing in spots. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph