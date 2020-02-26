Hesburgh remembered 5 years after his death

Many in Michiana are remembering the Rev. Theodore Hesburgh, who died five years ago Wednesday at the age of 97.

Hesburgh led the University of Notre Dame through its greatest period of academic, financial and physical growth during 35 years as university president.

He was one of the nation's most influential figures in higher education, the Catholic Church, and national and international affairs.

At the time of his death, Hesburgh was the oldest living Holy Cross priest in the U.S.

