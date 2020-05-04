Here's when 'Smoke-Stack Brew' will reopen

'Smoke-Stack Brew' will be reopening as soon as repairs are done in the 100 Center.

Streets have been blocked off after a huge hole developed at the peak of the smoke-stack

The bricks starting breaking off in March.

Thankfully, because of bar and restaurant restrictions in Indiana, no one was inside, when it happened.

The smoke-stack is not only a staple in this community, but a local landmark.

