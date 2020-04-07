Here's what to do if a nonessential business is still open

Both Indiana and Michigan have extended their stay at home orders.

However, essential workers can still go to work and people can still leave their homes to taking care of others, getting necessary supplies or for health and safety reasons.

All non-essential businesses and operations must close starting Tuesday.

If you have a complaint, such as a non-essential business is still operation, you can contact Indiana officials and let them know.

Indiana's website has a complaint form set up on their website

Michigan has a "know your employment rights" pay set up were you can see if your business is essential or not.

