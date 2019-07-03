Here's how Michiana is planning to celebrate the Fourth of July

We're a day away from fireworks, cookouts and Fourth of July celebrations around the country.

So, how is Michiana planning to celebrate? Newscenter 16's Lindsay Stone has a look at what's going on around the area.

Thousands of people head to Buchanan Fourth of July weekend for a tradition unlike any other. Redbud is known as the centerpiece of the Lucas Oil Motocross Championship every year, the perfect setting for the holiday weekend.

Just 15 miles north, people in Eau Claire compete in an unusual way. The Cherry Festival is one of the area's most beloved holiday events, including the infamous pit-spitting contest. It's tough to beat the Krause family, who has had generations of competitors take home the first place title.

