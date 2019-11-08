Here are TV viewing options for ND-Duke game

Call it a Blue and Gold blackout.

Saturday’s Notre Dame Football game at Duke will air on a television network that is not readily available to many in Michiana.

The game will air on the ACC Network, which is not carried by Comcast. Comcast has more than 100,000 subscribers in Michiana.

“I’m disappointed that I pay a lot of money for cable television and the one thing that I want to watch is not on cable TV. I can watch a lot of other things that I don't want to see but this is one thing I'd like to watch,” Notre Dame Fan Mark Hubbard said. “I don’t know where we’re going to find it, but we’ll find a way to see the game, somewhere, someplace, sometime.”

It happens once in a Blue and Gold moon.

Jim Augustine came out OK, but only after some help from his loyal sons.

“I've looked and I said, ‘No, I can't get it,’ and they said, 'If you've got AT&T, you're going to get it.’ So, by gosh, I went to 1610 as they said and I punched in the numbers and there it is, there is an ACC Network,” Augustine said.

Along with $7 Papa Smurf cocktails, the situation has all the ingredients to make for a big Saturday night crowd at Taphouse on the Edge.

“We have to go through our regular DirecTV that we already have subscriptions, then we were able to add the ACC onto that subscription,” said Phil Schreiber, who added that the fee was $40 more per month. “And with them carrying the Notre Dame football and basketball games, it seemed like a good investment.”

For those unwilling to pay any additional amount to solve the problem, there is some free advice on the website Her Loyal Sons.

“Saw an article that it was being shown on YouTube TV, so thankfully, I have a smart TV, was able to download the app and then basically signed up for a two-week free trial,” said Denes Veres, of Granger. “I literally signed up for it last night.”

Access to the ACC Network is available through AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, Dish, YouTube TV, Sling, AT&T TV NOW and Hulu + Live TV.

