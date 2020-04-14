Help families in need through Care Package Challenge

The coronavirus has impacted us all, but there are some who need support now more than ever.

That's why WNDU is happy to partner with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Kroger for the Care Package Challenge.

For just $11, you can provide a care package to a family in need.

The box will include essential items needed to make meals, like pasta, peanut butter and mac and cheese.

If you choose to donate, Kroger will match your donation.

"Unemployment is going up, and the food bank has clients who never expected to be clients," said Kroger spokesperson Eric Halvorson. "So, we're proud to have this opportunity to help comfort them and put food on the table when it's desperately needed."

"This is a way to engage the greater community to help feed the hungry," said Marijo Martinec, executive director of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. "Needs have gone up 75 to100 percent in the communities that we serve."

To donate to the Care Package Challenge, click here .

