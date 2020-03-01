'Hello Gorgeous' Random Acts of Kindness Day

Trisha Greenlee and co-founder of 'Hello Gorgeous!' Kim Becker joined us on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to raise awareness for their Random Acts of Kindness day.

The day originated as a way for Kim to pay tribute to her late husband, Michael.

"For more than 25 years, Michael and I celebrated our birthdays together," Becker said. "His birthday is March 6th and mine is March 7th. I had to come up with a way to celebrate our birthdays without him for the 1st time in 25 years. I came up with the random acts of kindness day to celebrate Michael and the type of man he was."

To learn more about Hello Gorgeous! and the random acts of kindness day, head over to their website.