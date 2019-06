A medical helicopter was requested and at least one person had to be extricated after a two-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County Monday.

The crash happened near County Road East 75 North and County Road North 175 East in Wayne Township, Kosciusko County dispatch confirmed Monday evening.

Further information on the extent of any injuries involved in the crash was not immediately available.

