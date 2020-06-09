Heavy storm damage by McKinley Elementary School

Tuesday, a tree collapsed on a garage between McKinley and LaSalle, right near McKinley Elementary School.

A car was inside the garage at the time.

While on scene, cords were also dangling from the power line.

The homeowner said she saw a big flash of lightening, heard a loud boom, and the next thing you know, her tree landed in the neighbor's yard.

Everyone is reportedly okay.

"Making sure our neighbor was okay; and we called AEP right away just to get the lines taken care of. The fire department was here within five to ten minutes, once they heard about the tree falling and the power lines out," said homeowner Meagan Cabello.

At last check, Indiana Michigan Power is still on scene and said power may be back on by Wednesday.