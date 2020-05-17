Heavy rain with flooding possible today, plus strong storms?

Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we see the potential for flooding rain and possibly some severe weather this afternoon and evening. For this morning, it’s mainly rain, though we could hear a few rumbles as well. Then we see the activity become more scattered this afternoon with some breaks in the rain. IF things come together just right, strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds the main threat, but we can’t rule out a tornado. Heavy rain is a given today into tomorrow with many areas seeing 1.5” to 3” of rain, with locally higher amounts. This may cause flooding problems, especially for flood prone areas, and we could see water backing up on streets if we get a good amount of rain in shorter time. The heavy rain continues tonight into early tomorrow, with scattered showers continuing on Monday. The system bringing this weather will be very slow to move out, so rain will linger into Tuesday as well. We will see a warm up towards the end of the week, pushing 80 this weekend.