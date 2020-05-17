Heavy rain tonight, localized flooding possible

Periods of heavy rain are expected tonight across Michiana, which could lead to localized street flooding and low lying areas. We are all under a FLOOD WATCH, that has now been extended into Monday evening. Rain is expected to increase this evening and tonight leaving us quite soggy. Many areas could see another inch of rain tonight, with 2 to 3+ inches of rain through Tuesday. Minor river flooding is possible this week. The rain becomes more scattered tomorrow into Tuesday. We will be in the mid 60s to near 70 to begin the week, but closer to 80 degrees this weekend.