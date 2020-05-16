Heavy rain tomorrow, plus PM storms

Key things to take away: Heavy rain expected late tonight through Monday could lead to some flooding, and strong storms are possible Monday afternoon/early evening.

We will start off our Sunday with showers. We should see some breaks later in the morning/early afternoon, with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. If we don’t clear off much or if the morning showers last longer, we may not get much in the way of storms in the afternoon at all. More rain Sunday night into Monday as the system moves very slowly. The tropical system in the Atlantic may also help to slow down the low and that could cause the rain showers to last longer into the week. Overall, we’re keeping the temperatures near to above normal, with even the possibility of 80s next weekend.