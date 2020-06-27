Heavy debris on Little Paw Paw Lake after Friday storms

Friday night's storms left many Michiana residents with power outages and damage.

This is what homeowners woke up to on Little Paw Paw Lake in Coloma.

Trees toppled on homes and power lines leaving everyone on the lake without power.

This was the case for the most of the day as neighbors came together to clear roads blocked by fallen timber.

The township supervisor says it's rare they see damage like this.

"We're shocked. We think it was probably a tornado the way the trees are twisted up. What we're grateful for is that no one was hurt. We're grateful for that," said Coloma Township Supervisor Kenneth Parrigen.

Parrigen said they'll start clearing the roads once power is restored--a cleanup that could go well into next week.

