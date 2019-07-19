Heating up some blues at Fridays by the Fountain

Friday was another perfect day for free music in downtown South Bend.

It's all part of Fridays by the Fountain near the Morris Performing Arts Center. Friday's band was the Snyders.

The people who run the lunchtime free concert series say it is a lot of fun.

"We're here again at Fridays by the Fountain," the Morris Performing Arts Center's Jane Moore said. "It's a warm one, but there's a cool breeze, and we're enjoying some blues today. Next week is Oblates of Blues, blues again, and we hope y'all can come out!"

Fridays by the Fountain runs until Aug. 30.

