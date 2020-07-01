Advertisement

Heat and humidity sticks around through our holiday weekend

(WNDU)
By Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
A warm evening on tap as temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the mid 60s overnight. It will be clear and calm but a warm evening. More heat is on the way as we head closer towards your 4th of July holiday weekend with temperatures in the low 90s.

Your Friday will be much of the same as temperatures will rise into the lower 90s throughout the day. Plenty of sunshine to go around for all. The heat continues through the holiday weekend as the ridge of high pressure sits over the center of the country. Summer heat is here to stay with really no chance to see some rain until the beginning of our next work week. The heat and humidity are likely to stick around through next week.

