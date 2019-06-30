Heat and humidity stick around this week

One round of showers and storms passing by just to our west. Another round up in Wisconsin that we'll keep an eye on for later this evening/overnight. It may favor areas west of Michiana again, but there is a small chance we see some scattered showers/storms mainly west of US 31 tonight.

Otherwise as we head through the week, we will continue with the same pattern of heat, humidity and small chances for showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s most of the week, with the heat index in the low to mid 90s.