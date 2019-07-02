Heat Advisory in effect for Michiana Tuesday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko, Pulaski, and Fulton Counties from 2-8pm Tuesday.

TODAY:

A muggy start with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. Warm and summery with high levels of humidity all day long. Afternoon and evening thundershowers look possible on the radar, especially after 8pm. Keep an eye on the Storm Team 16 Weather App.

TONIGHT:

Storms on/off through the overnight hours. Still quite mild with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Highs in the upper 80s. Humid, again. Another possible round of thundershowers. None of the storm chances this week will be an all-day rain. Plan for scattered rainfall; Typical for this summer-time pattern.