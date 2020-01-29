New Women's Health office opens, making health care more convenient, affordable

Heart City Health opened a Women's Health office in Elkhart with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson joined Heart City Health for the special day.

"It's truly exciting. It's the culmination of seeing a vision," CEO Esleen Fultz said.

Research shows that between 2011 and 2015, Indiana had the third highest mortality rate and the seventh highest infant mortality rate in the country.

Due to the high mortality rates, Heart City Health's CEO wanted to act quickly. Adding high-quality health care can be a game changer and prevent future deaths.

"Knowing that we are in a position where we can impact the statistics on women's health, particularly the deaths of our babies and the deaths of the mothers who are delivering," Fultz said.

The Women's Health office offers prenatal, primary and postpartum care, and even ultrasounds.

Sometimes women do not access health care due to high costs and a lack of transportation, but at this office there is a sliding fee scale and the city bus will drop you off on Cassopolis Street, right in front of the building.

"Opening this location really was an opportunity for us to be in a position where we make it convenient for the women of Elkhart," Fultz said.

The office, located at 1545 Cassopolis Street, is already taking patients.

