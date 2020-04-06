Hearing for South Bend man accused of dog fighting

A hearing for the South Bend man accused of dog fighting.

42-year-old Damien Newhouse is charged with 7 felony counts after police found the dogs at his property.

One had to be put down due to its injuries---another is being treated for serious injuries, and the rest went to rescue agencies.

The South Bend Animal Resource Center is working to assess the animals in hopes that they can be adopted.

Newhouse is pleading not guilty. His bond was set at $5000.

If convicted, he could face up to 14 years behind bars.

