Healthy eating tips to keep in mind this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is almost here, and that means some of your favorite foods will be on the table Thursday.

So, how do you keep your diet in check while still enjoying the holiday? Sarah McKay, a nurse practioner with St. Joseph Wellness and Weight Management, shared some simple tips.

"If you’re the one that brings the meat and cheese platter, you know you’re able to preload," McKay said. "Those lower carbohydrates that tend to make us feel full and stick to our ribs. It’s easier to have portion control."

She also suggests using a dinner plate to control your portions.

"There's nothing like that pie you’ve been waiting for all year and then savoring each bite," McKay added.

