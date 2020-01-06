Healthy, easy recipes for the New Year

Eating healthier is one of the most common New Year's resolutions, and unfortunately, many aren’t able to stay on track for the entire year.

Chef April Howell from Martin's School of Cooking shared some simple, easy recipes you can make in just minutes on 16 Morning News Now.

Eating healthy is all about creating small, realistic changes in your diet, Chef April says.

You don't have to cut out everything you enjoy, because it's all about moderation.

"You get the foods that you like, and then from there you build your base and then continue to add on new things,” Howell said. "It shouldn't taste bad, otherwise, again, you're going to go back to where you were and you're going to go on that roller coaster again."

Here are Chef April’s healthy recipes:

Healthy Avocado Chicken Salad

Blackened Chicken

• 1/2 lb (225g) chicken breast boneless, skinless

• 1 tablespoon olive oil extra virgin

• Salt and fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

• 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1/8 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/8 teaspoon chili powder

• 1/8 teaspoon oregano

• Juice of 1/2 lime

Lime Juice Dressing

• 3 tablespoons lime juice

• 2 tablespoons olive oil extra virgin

• 1/4 teaspoon salt and fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

• Crushed red pepper flakes, optional

Salad

• 1 English cucumber, diced

• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced

• Cilantro or parsley

• 1 medium avocado pitted, peeled, diced

Directions

Chicken:

1. Combine all chicken seasonings and 1 tablespoon of olive oil into a mixing bowl (or Ziploc bag). Add the chicken breast and toss to coat.

2. In the meantime, heat a nonstick griddle pan over medium heat brushed with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

3. Once the grill pan is heated, add chicken breast and cook on each side approximately 3-4 minutes. Cooking time will depend on the thickness of chicken breast. Remove from the pan to a plate and allow to cool.

Lime Juice Dressing:

1. While chicken is cooking, combine all ingredients for the lime dressing into a small mixing bowl. Whisk well to combine.

Salad:

1. Once the chicken breast has cooled, cut into small cubes. Combine in a large bowl with the ingredients for the salad (cucumber, tomatoes, red onion and avocado).

2. Drizzle the lime juice dressing over the top and toss well to combine. Serve immediately or keep a few hours in the refrigerator, enjoy!

Quick and Delicious Tomato Mozz Chicken and Zoodles

Ingredients

• 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded to even thickness (1 inch or less)

• 2 tablespoons oil

• 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning (OR 1/4 teaspoon each dried basil, dried oregano, and dried thyme)

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

• 4 slices mozzarella cheese

Tomato Basil Topping

• 3 Roma tomatoes, diced

• salt and pepper, to taste

• 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil

• Balsamic Glaze when completed

Instructions

• In a large bowl combine chicken, oil, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and black pepper. Stir to combine and coat chicken evenly with the seasonings.

• Grill chicken over medium-high heat 6-8 minutes on each side or until cooked through.

• While chicken is cooking, prepare the topping. In a medium bowl combine tomatoes, salt and pepper, lemon juice, and basil and stir well.

• Once chicken is cooked through, top each chicken breast with a slice of mozzarella cheese and cook for about 1 minute longer until cheese is melty.

• Top chicken with tomato basil topping and serve immediately. Don’t forget to drizzle on some balsamic glaze! Enjoy

Chicken Salad on Endive

Serves 2

1 Endive, end cut off and petals laid out

2 cups Rotisserie Chicken, cubed

3/4 c Golden Raisins

6 oz Pineapple Chunks, reserve some juice

4 oz Almond slices, toasted

1 tsp Garlic Powder

6 oz Plain Greek Yogurt

Salt and Pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients except endive into a bowl and fold together gently.

Garnish with endive and you’re ready to eat!

