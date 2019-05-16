HealthSource Chiropractic honors military members with free exams

May is National Military Appreciation Month, and HealthSource Chiropractic is honoring former and current military members in a special way.

All month long, military members can receive free exams and x-rays at one of the 250 HealthSource clinics in the country.

Dr. Grant from HealthSource in LaPorte says it's a simple way to give back to those who sacrifice for their country.

"Many service men come back home and they've injured themselves and they have nowhere to turn,” Dr. Grant said. “And because of that, a lot of them have reached out to pain killers, which leads to the big opiod concern that we have in the country currently."

Military members need to bring in a military ID, and they’ll receive the exam and x-rays at no cost.

To find a clinic near you, click here .

