One day each year, the HealthLinc dental team works hard to put a smile on kids faces.

It's a special event called "Give Kids a Smile." Friday afternoon on 16 News Now, Lindsay Stone was joined by CEO Beth Wrobel and Chief Dental Officer, Isaac Zeckel, to learn more about the event.

"Give Kids a Smile" Day is happening on Monday, February 17th, at HealthLinc IUSB Dental from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 888-580-1060 x6103 to schedule an appointment.