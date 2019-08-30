Health officials warn of Elkhart Co. mosquito-borne illnesses

Officials are renewing an earlier warning about the threat of mosquito borne illnesses in Elkhart County.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirms that mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus in Elkhart County.

Additionally, they have been notified of the presence of eastern equine encephalitis in Elkhart County, as well as southern Michigan.

If you live in Elkhart County, experts urge you take precautions like staying indoors when mosquitos are active, using repellant or wearing long-sleeve shirts.

