Health officials still urge wearing face masks

As Indiana prepares to move into Stage Four on Friday, the threat of coronavirus is not over.

With the warmer weather, wearing face masks may be getting a little bit more uncomfortable, but health experts say that wearing a mask is still one of the most effective ways in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

According to a recent study at Cambridge, wearing a mask in public is twice as effective at reducing the disease's reproduction rate than if masks are only worn when you have symptoms.

Across Indiana, face coverings are recommended for everyone.

As we move to stage four, it doesn't really mean that we go back to the normal - no masks, no social distancing, no careful handwashing, alcoholing your hands - all of those are critical." Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. "Wearing that mask is important. It's especially important for our very vulnerable residents. You're wearing your mask helps to protect them, especially our individuals over the age of 65."

Here in St. Joseph County, the public health order on face masks is still in effect until the Fourth of July.

Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox explains why he still believes face masks are critical.

"Certainly my recommendation would be masks," Dr. Fox said. "That's what we're seeing the universities are implementing as they contemplate bringing students back. I think that's just another item in our mitigation strategies to try to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our community. So until we have a level of herd immunity or an effective treatment and an effective vaccine then I think a mask is the most prudent approach."

Dr. Fox says the public health order will most likely be extended.