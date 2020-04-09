Second person dies from coronavirus in St. Joe County

St. Joe County health officials and community leaders came together for a remote press conference to provide updates on a range of responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest, and saddest, update given during that press conference was that a second covid-19 death has been reported in St. Joe County.

Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer for St. Joe County, says they are not releasing the age of the person that died but we do know it was a woman.

She was tested on March 18th and her test results took ten days to get back. On March 28th, it was confirmed she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman passed away Wednesday evening.

Dr. Fox says there are currently 19 people hospitalized with the coronavirus in St. Joe County.

The majority of those hospitalized patients are people aged 60 and older.

