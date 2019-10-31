Health department offers water filters after lead detected in Eau Claire

A public advisory has been issued for people in Eau Claire due to high lead levels in a recent water sample.

Nine homes were looked at during recent test. One came back with high lead levels.

Residents who would like to have their water tested can call the village at 269-461-6173.

The Berrien County Health Department says no children with elevated lead levels in their blood have been reported in the last year.

Still, they recommend reducing lead levels by following these procedures:

- Run water for between 30 seconds and two minutes to "flush out" lead after water has been stagnant for six or more hours

- Clean faucet aerators, which can trap small pieces of lead

- Use only cold water to drink or cook with, as lead dissolves more easily in hot water

- Because lead dissolves more easily, do not try to remove it by boiling water

- Identify older plumbing fixtures that may contain lead

The health department is offering water filters to households with children or pregnant women and a financial need.

You can pick them up at the Eau Claire Village Hall Friday and Tuesday from 2-6 p.m.

Residents with questions can contact the Berrien County Health Department water response hotline at 800-815-5485.

