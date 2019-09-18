'No right to take those babies' lives': Mother of Elkhart native found dead in Ga. shares pain

Florida authorities tell 16 News Now that autopsies for Casei Jones and her four children are set for this week.

Casei's mother, Nikki Jones, said her daughter was an amazing woman with equally precious children.

"Oh, my God, they were everything to me. All of them. All of them," the victim's mother said.

Nikki Jones said she always video chatted with her daughter and grandchildren.

Through her tears, she remembered her babies.

First, 10-year-old Cameron.

"He was so sweet. He was such a good big brother."

Then, 5-year-old Preston.

"He was just going to kindergarten."

Then, 2-year-old Mercalli.

"She was my soulmate. She liked the Bee Gees."

And 1-year-old Aiyana.

"She was just learning to crawl."

But then, the family chats stopped.

"And the texts to me got weirder and weirder, like 'that's not Casei,'" her mother said.

Jones and her children were found dead in Georgia, and her husband, Michael Jones Jr., has been charged with her murder. Marion County, Florida, officials say more charges could be forthcoming.

"There [are] no words to describe how she was. God didn't invent that word. She was amazing. She would give her shirt off her back for anybody, anybody and everybody," Nikki Jones said.

Nikki, whose maiden name is also Jones, said she used to live with the couple in their Florida home. She claims Michael was controlling and jealous, and love blinded her daughter.

"He had no right to take those babies' lives," she said. "He had no right to take those babies from me. He's a monster, and the monster's gotta pay."

Nikki Jones said the family has not yet created an official GoFundMe account for funeral expenses.

Michael Jones Jr.'s first appearance in a Marion County courtroom is on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

