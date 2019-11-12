Hazardous travel results from our first major winter weather event

TODAY:

Slick roads will worsen with blowing and drifting taking place throughout the morning. Crews will have to work extremely fast to keep up with the snow. Pack your patience this morning. NW winds 10-20mph with a harsh wind chill and wake-up temps in the low 20s.

Going forward, lake-effect bands will continue through much of today, tapering off later in the afternoon… Additional accumulation will range from 1-3” based on the location of the shifting lake-effect band.

*We break a record today with a cold-high temperature of 23°*

It could potentially be the COLDEST EVER this early in the Fall season, coming close to the previous record of 24° on November 24, 1991.

TONIGHT:

COLD, COLD, COLD. We’re looking at lows in the single digits. The record is also 9°, set in 1911.

Clear skies and light winds bring us the coldest weather of the season, by far.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly dry with afternoon highs in the middle 20s. Very strong winds developing with a child chill below zero. A bit of light snow Wednesday afternoon/evening.