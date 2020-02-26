Hazardous travel conditions for Wednesday's First Alert Weather Day

TODAY: Snow likely. Patchy, blowing snow along with new snow. High near 31 with a harsh wind chill. North wind around 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of an additional 1-3" possible. Snow ends around 5pm.

TONIGHT:

Blowing & drifting snow. Low visibility. Cloudy with a low in the teens. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

THURSDAY:

Lake-effect snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy with a high near 26. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high near 25.