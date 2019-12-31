Hazardous travel as snow blankets Michiana

TUESDAY:

For the final day of 2019, the winter season kicks into high gear. Total snowfall ranging between 1-4" across Michiana. Winds gusting as high as 40mph with blowing and drifting snow causing major issues on the roads. Highs in the low 30s. Coverage and intensity of snow will die down early this afternoon.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of Michiana, north of RT 30 until 7pm Tuesday.

Plan on slippery road conditions and limited visibility. Slow Down And Use Caution While Traveling.

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies with lows in the lower 20s. That fresh layer of snow makes conditions feel even cooler.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine with dry conditions. Highs in the upper 30s.