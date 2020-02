Today:

Afternoon highs will be falling through the 20s, so dress for the coldest part of the day which will likely be in the upper teens by dinner time. Strong winds will cause blowing and drifting snow; winds range from 10-20mph coming in from the Northwest. A band of Lake effect snow sets up today, adding more accumulation to current snowfall totals.

Tonight:

A narrow band of Lake effect snow will continue. Cloudy skies with bitter cold temperatures. An overnight low in the single digits.