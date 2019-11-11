Hazardous roads as winter weather tracks through Michiana

THERE IS A WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR BERRIEN, CASS, LA PORTE, ST JOSEPH COUNTIES UNTIL 5PM TUESDAY.

ROADS WILL BE HAZARDOUS FOR TRAVEL.

TODAY:

A rain/snow mix is on the radar to begin the day with snow taking over quickly into the late morning/early afternoon. This system will drop 2-4” of accumulation for our northern communities, but south of the Toll road, snowfall totals will be minimal.

Into the late afternoon and early evening hours of your Monday, a lake effect band of snow will set up across our lakeshore communities and within a 50 mile radius.

Accumulations look impressive for this early in the season! Benton Harbor folks could be looking at 8-10” while South Bend residents should expect 5-8”

TONIGHT:

Heavy lake effect snow will impact driving conditions and result in very low visibility. Take it slow.

TUESDAY:

The Winter Storm Warning doesn’t expire until 5pm when snow finally slows down. Temperatures stall in the low 20s with some of the coldest weather of the season.