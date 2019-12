THIS MORNING:

A fresh layer of snow north of RT6 across Indiana and Michigan will cause very hazardous roadways for your Monday. Calm winds before daybreak.

MONDAY:

Few snow showers possible later in the day. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

TONIGHT:

Some light snow overnight. Skies remain cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY:

Bright & sunny. Highs near the freezing point. Dry with a light breeze.