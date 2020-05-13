Hazard pay for the St. Joseph County Police Department still not approved

Hazard pay for the St. Joseph County Police Department was not passed at Tuesday night's county council meeting.

County council members want to do a comprehensive study before they make another decision, to see if other departments should also qualify for this.

Not too long ago, the St. Joseph County Police Department asked county council members for 12 weeks of hazard pay for officers and other employees in the jail, due to the extra risk of working with inmates and those with COVID-19.

At last check, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman said 62 employees have been quarantined thus far.

The extra pay would cost around $523,000, not including FICA and retirement costs.

"I must say I am in favor of doing some kind of hazard compensation. I believe we need to do a little more study and research," said St. Joseph County Council member Diana Hess.

"What the council was concerned about is that there are other folks...who...they may not be as much on the front lines as the county police, but they are indeed on the front lines to some degree," said St. Joseph County Auditor Mike Hamann.

Some argued other essential workers, like the health department and the coroner's office, deserve hazard pay too.

"To come up with a potential list of others who could make an argument at least that their employees deserve some hazard pay and we tried to put a number on that," Hamann said.

This could exceed $1.7 million.

"So based on that, the council decided to bring it back to committee to look at it and to come up with a more holistic package addressing the needs of the county, if they do anything at all," Hamann said.

"And trying to see what other counties in the state are doing and what other counties around the country are doing," Hess said.

County council members will discuss this again at the next meeting on May 26.

What was approved at Tuesday night's meeting was the $750,000 to pay for COVID-19 related expenses.