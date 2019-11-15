Having fun with ice bumper cars in St. Joseph

People driving bumper cars. It happens, no big deal.

But on Friday, they were driving bumper cars on ice in St. Joseph!

People at the Garden Ice Arena were busy having some fun with their ice bumper cars.

It's just like the bumper cars you would see at carnivals or amusement parks, but these ones are designed for the ice rink.

The manager says it's great for corporate events or birthday parties for children.

"There's actually 13 to 14 ice rinks around the country that have them," A.J. Glowacki said. "I think they've been around for half a dozen years. We just happened to come across them, and we just thought it would be a good thing to add to the rink."

To find out how you can join in on the fun, just visit the Garden Ice Arena website.

