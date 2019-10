The inaugural Harvest and Hemp Festival in Eau Claire is happening Saturday.

Forty-two vendors will let folks know about all the opportunities legal hemp offers.

It will be family-friendly, with two bounce houses, face painting, popcorn, snow cones and cotton candy for the kids.

For the adults, there will be five food trucks along Main Street and a CBD-infused cooking contest.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.