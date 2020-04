TODAY:

Showers ending overnight, leaving us dry and sunny for the entire day. A bit cooler with highs in the middle 40s. Quite breezy. Winds from the NW gusting up to 30mph at times.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the lower 30s with a slight chance of a passing wintry mix. No accumulation, but a few spots of black ice possible. Mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Cloudy skies with rain showers late. Much warmer. A high of 60 degrees.