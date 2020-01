TODAY:

Harsh wind chill with wake-up temperatures in the 20s feeling like the single digits! Winds remain strong for most of the day, ushering in cooler air from the north. Mostly cloudy with a few light flurries.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and cold. A low of 16 degrees.

FRIDAY:

Dry, to start. A chilly morning with afternoon highs near the freezing point. Mostly cloudy with evening snow. Accumulation looks likely with a few inches on the ground by Saturday morning.