Harlem Wizards coming to John Glenn High School for fundraiser

The world-famous Harlem Wizards are coming to John Glenn High School on Saturday.

It’s all part of a fundraiser to help raise money for the John Glenn Educational Foundation in Walkerton, Indiana.

The game will feature members of the Harlem Wizards going up against teachers from the district’s high school, middle school and two elementary schools.

On Friday, Harlem Wizards player Arthur Lewis Jr, aka “King Arthur,” visited North Liberty Elementary to help get students amped up for Saturday's big game.

Arthur says he loves being a member of the Harlem Wizards, but one thing he loves more than that is inspiring kids.

“If feels good to inspire somebody because at the end of the day, it’s about inspiring people, uplifting and saying, ‘I can do that. I want to be like that. I want smile. I want to laugh. I want to let my head up and have a good time and not worry about what someone else is saying,’” Arthur said.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at John Glenn High School. The game starts at 6 p.m.

For information on how to get tickets, click here.

