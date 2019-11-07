Happy Meal toys donated to children at Michiana Ronald McDonald House

It's the 40th anniversary of the McDonald's Happy Meal, and to celebrate, local McDonald's owners donated Happy Meal toys to kids at the Ronald McDonald House of Michiana.

They went around the pediatric unit at Memorial Hospital Thursday morning with the coffee and snack cart to pass the toys out to the kids.

The Ronald McDonald House provides families with seriously ill and injured children a home away from home.

McDonald's owners say they love supporting families through the Ronald McDonald House.

"It is a wonderful organization that really provides just basic needs of love and support," local franchisee Karen Okayama said.

The throwback toys are available at McDonald's restaurants through Monday.

