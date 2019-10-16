Hannah's House thanks donors who helped after break-in

After a break-in in July, Hannah’s House lost months of donations used to help mothers facing homelessness and financial struggles.

Hannah's House has fully bounced back, thanks to community support.

"We're so grateful for all the support of the community that rallied and helped us recover from the break in that we had,” said Kate Fischer, community engagement coordinator.

When the break-in occurred, staff at Hannah’s House were in shock.

"When it first happens, you just feel so discouraged and so violated and so upset that something would happen. Especially, you think, how could somebody do this?” Fischer said.

But in a dark time, help came from the community.

Hannah's House held an open house Wednesday to thank those that helped out

"Donating supplies, replacing what was lost, also monetary donations, and so, because of all that, we have not only been able to recover what we lost but actually it's moved us forward in achieving some dreams that we had of the space with making it an alumni store," Fischer said.

Cash donations came in to the tune of $30,000 to $40,000, helping install new security measures and an alumni store to support single mothers or pregnant women facing homelessness.

The person or people responsible for the break-in are still on the loose; Hannah's House has a message for them.

"We're a Christian organization, so we're a very forgiving organization, so, well, we forgive you. I think at the end of the day, they must have had a need as well,” Hannah's House President David Bruneel said.

If you know anything about who is responsible for that break-in, contact Mishawaka Police. And if you're interested in learning how you can contribute to the organization, visit the Hannah's House website.

