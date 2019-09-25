Hannah's House president emeritus dies at 81

The community is mourning the death of a beloved man known for his work with Hannah's House of Michiana.

Bill Killilea died at his South Bend home Sunday. He was 81 years old.

Killilea worked tirelessly with many different organizations and causes in the community throughout his life, but his most long-standing legacy will always be with Hannah's House.

His funeral will take place Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka with burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger.

