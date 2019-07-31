Hannah's House overwhelmed with support after break-in

There is a heartwarming update on a maternity home in Mishawaka that was broken into last week.

Officials with Hannah's House told 16 News Now that they have been overwhelmed with support from the community. The organization says people are donating both money and items for moms in need.

People are also offering to help with repairs after some damage was left behind in the break-in.

Meanwhile, police have received a tip for a possible lead on a suspect.

If you would like to make a donation to Hannah's House, click here. If you have any information regarding the break-in, you are asked to call Mishawaka police at 574-258-1678.

