Hannah's House opens Christmas store, making the holidays brighter

Some women in Michiana will sleep better knowing they are now able to give their kids a good Christmas.

Hannah's House has been providing support, programming and transformation for pregnant women for years.

Women at Hannah's House were invited to do some shopping for their families at the organization's Christmas store Tuesday.

It is the first year Hannah's House has done something like this.

The women could spend up to $5 per family member, and they earned this money, so it was not handed to them.

Five dollars may not seem like a lot, but everything was significantly marked down by 90%, which gave the women the opportunity to buy some neat, affordable gifts.

“It’s important because when an organization is doing the one-way giving, it is really just receiving. What we are trying to do is help them become independent,” Hannah’s House Executive Director John Meiser said.

“It means so much to me because it means being able to give my children a Christmas, when otherwise I may not have been able to because of the prices of things,” said Sabrina Switalski, a resident at Hannah's House.

“My daughter's birthday is Thursday. Happy Birthday, Kia. I wasn't able to get her any presents or Christmas presents, so this is really helping out,” said Adessa Kubley, also a resident at Hannah's House.

“They can actually say to their children for sure, ‘This present is from me. I bought this for you,’” Meiser said.

The best part about all this: The women will have the opportunity to give the profit from the event to a charity of choice. They, too, will be giving back.

“Hannah's House has had a big impact on me because I was able to find a place to stay that was stable for my children,” Switalski said.

“I was homeless at the time. I’m pregnant, and I learned through several different places that Hannah's House is a wonderful place to go,” Kubley said.

Everything in the store was donated. Meiser said churches have really stepped up to help.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop off new gifts at Hannah's House.

