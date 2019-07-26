Hannah's House in need of donations after break-in

Hannah's House in Mishawaka is asking the community for help after its storage facility, which was filled with donations meant for moms in need, was broken into overnight.

Surveillance footage from a nearby facility captured an image of an SUV pulling up to the storage facility just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Kate Fischer, a community engagement coordinator at Hannah's House, says one or more suspects broke the lock on the outside of the unit and wiped out countless months of generous donations with one single swipe.

Items like diapers, swings, and new toys were just some of the things that were stolen.

But that is not all. The suspects left some damage behind, as well, after kicking down a wall connected to the building's office area. Alarms were set off, causing the suspects to flee.

Hannah's House offers shelter, care and support for pregnant and parenting single and homeless women.

It is something Fischer says is disappointing that anyone would try to disrupt.

"We're operated fully off of donations from our generous donors and corporations that support us. Now that we are having to spend money on fixing the wall, improving our security measures to secure our donations, that money is money that could be spent on helping these moms and women," Fischer said.

If you want to donate to Hannah's House, all you have to do is go to hannahshousemichiana.org.

If you have any information regarding the break-in, you are asked to call Mishawaka Police.

