Halloween trees are the latest fall decorating trend

A new trend in Halloween decorating may take you by surprise.

Some people have been getting their Christmas tree out early and using it as a "Halloween tree" instead.

Photos of Halloween trees starting popping up on social media a few years ago, but this year it has been more mainstream.

There are now artificial trees being sold with the sole purpose of becoming a Halloween tree. Halloween ornaments and garland are also being spotted in stores and available from online retailers for those who want to really deck the Halloween halls.

Though Halloween trees don't need a theme, many are showing their creativity by making their tree specific to Jack-O-Lanterns, witches, or skulls.

And instead of a star or an angel on top, Halloween tree toppers include toy bats, pumpkins, or even a witch's hat.

For those who don't want to bother with putting up a tree for two holidays in a row, Michaels is selling ceramic Halloween trees to incorporate in your spooky seasonal décor.

Despite the Halloween tree trend, many are still sticking with the simplicity of trick-or-treat and leaving the tree decorating for Christmas.