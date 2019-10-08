Halloween pet costumes growing in popularity

More and more people are dressing up their pets for Halloween.
29 million people plan to get a costume for their pet this year. That's about 17 percent of people, which is up from 12 percent in 2010.
Planned spending on pet costumes will reach $490 million this year, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation.
The most popular costumes for animals includes pumpkins, hot dogs, and superheroes.
Here's the full list:
• Pumpkin – 9.3 percent
• Hot dog – 7.2 percent
• Superhero – 7.2 percent
• Bumble Bee – 3.9 percent
• Cat – 3.2 percent
• Witch – 2.5 percent
• Lion – 2.2 percent
• Dog – 2.1 percent
• Devil – 2 percent
• Shark – 1.7 percent