Halloween pet costumes growing in popularity

More and more people are dressing up their pets for Halloween.

29 million people plan to get a costume for their pet this year. That's about 17 percent of people, which is up from 12 percent in 2010.

Planned spending on pet costumes will reach $490 million this year, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation.

The most popular costumes for animals includes pumpkins, hot dogs, and superheroes.

Here's the full list:

• Pumpkin – 9.3 percent

• Hot dog – 7.2 percent

• Superhero – 7.2 percent

• Bumble Bee – 3.9 percent

• Cat – 3.2 percent

• Witch – 2.5 percent

• Lion – 2.2 percent

• Dog – 2.1 percent

• Devil – 2 percent

• Shark – 1.7 percent